Taylor Swift Postpones Saturday Night's 'Eras Tour' Show in Rio Due to Extreme Temperatures

On Saturday afternoon (November 18), Taylor Swift announced that she was postponing her Eras Tour show scheduled for later that night in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil due to the extreme temperatures.

“I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio,” Taylor, 33, wrote on her Instagram Story.

“The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first,” Taylor added.

The night before, a fan died shortly before Taylor took the stage.

While the cause of the fan’s death has not been confirmed, Taylor paused the concert to pass out water to dehydrated fans.

It’s currently summer in Brazil and a severe heat wave has been sweeping throughout the country.

Last week, Taylor was forced to postpone another show.

