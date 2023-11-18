Top Stories
Taylor Zakhar Perez Responds to Jacob Elordi's Comments Slamming 'The Kissing Booth' Movies

Taylor Zakhar Perez Responds to Jacob Elordi's Comments Slamming 'The Kissing Booth' Movies

Harry Styles' Mom Responds to Criticism Over His New Buzzcut

Harry Styles' Mom Responds to Criticism Over His New Buzzcut

Inside GQ's Men of the Year Event: See 150+ Photos of Kim Kardashian, Jacob Elordi, &amp; More Partying with Celeb Friends!

Inside GQ's Men of the Year Event: See 150+ Photos of Kim Kardashian, Jacob Elordi, & More Partying with Celeb Friends!

10 Most Serious Allegations Cassie Made in Rape &amp; Abuse Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

10 Most Serious Allegations Cassie Made in Rape & Abuse Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sat, 18 November 2023 at 1:22 am

Taylor Swift Says A Fan Died Before Her Brazil Concert, Posts Heartfelt Message

Taylor Swift Says A Fan Died Before Her Brazil Concert, Posts Heartfelt Message

Taylor Swift is honoring a Swiftie who sadly passed away before her concert.

Following the completion of her first Eras Tour performance in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Friday (November 17), Taylor posted a message to her Instagram Story acknowledging that a fan died shortly before the show started.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was incredibly beautiful and far too young,” she wrote.

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil,” she continued.

While the cause of the fan’s death has not been confirmed, Taylor paused the concert to pass out water to dehydrated fans.

Earlier on Friday, Taylor Swift reacted to being honored on Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images