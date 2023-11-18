Taylor Swift Says A Fan Died Before Her Brazil Concert, Posts Heartfelt Message

Taylor Swift is honoring a Swiftie who sadly passed away before her concert.

Following the completion of her first Eras Tour performance in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Friday (November 17), Taylor posted a message to her Instagram Story acknowledging that a fan died shortly before the show started.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was incredibly beautiful and far too young,” she wrote.

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil,” she continued.

While the cause of the fan’s death has not been confirmed, Taylor paused the concert to pass out water to dehydrated fans.

