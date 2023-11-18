Timothee Chalamet Channels The Matrix's Neo in Latex Trenchcoat While Arriving in Japan

Timothee Chalamet has arrived in Japan!

The 27-year-old Little Women actor made his way through the Narita International Airport after a flight on Saturday (November 18) in Narita, Japan.

For his flight, Timothee channeled Keanu Reeves‘ character Neo from The Matrix, wearing a black latex trenchcoat over an all black outfit paired with sunglasses.

A new trailer for Timothee‘s new movie Wonka was released, and we get to hear his singing voice for the first time! The movie hits theaters on December 15.

It was recently announced that the release of Timothee‘s upcoming movie Dune: Part Two is getting pushed up now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has ended. Find out when it will be hitting theaters.

FYI: Timothee Chalamet is wearing an Avellano coat, Loewe pants, and Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses.