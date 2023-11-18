Travis Kelce Gives Taylor Swift Sweet Shout-Out on His Podcast

Travis Kelce is giving Taylor Swift a special shout-out!

During the Friday (November 17) episode of his New Heights podcast, the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end and brother Jason Kelce showed off some artwork they received from fans.

One cartoon drawing had a reference to Travis‘ relationship with the 33-year-old “Is It Over Now?” singer.

Keep reading to find out more…

In the cartoon, Travis and the 36-year-old center for the Philadelphia Eagles are hugging and wearing shirts that had inside jokes on them.

Jason‘s caricature is wearing a shirt that read “Happy Centers’ Day Feb. 30″ while Travis‘ read “On the Map” along with a picture of his face about an outline of the United States.

“Happy Centers Day,” Travis read, to which Jason corrected, “It’s not Centers’ Day, it’s New Heights Day February 30.”

Travis then gave props to the artist for the effort, before joking that Jason wasn’t going to celebrate either holiday.

“And then ‘on the map.’ Putting, obviously, my face on the map,” Travis said. “Shout out to Taylor.”

“On the map” has been a running joke on social media about Travis‘ newfound popularity ever since he started dating Taylor.

In another recent episode of the podcast, Travis talked about Taylor changing the lyrics to “Karma” to reference their romance, and he also apologized to her dad.