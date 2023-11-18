Who is Scott Wolf Dating? Meet the Hallmark Channel Star's Wife Kelley Limp

Scott Wolf is heading back to the Hallmark Channel alongside former Party of Five costar Lacey Chabert!

The actor is getting in the festive spirit alongside the Mean Girls alum in A Merry Scottish Christmas, which premieres on Saturday night (November 18) as part of the network’s Countdown to Christmas celebration.

They’re playing siblings in the new movie. However, Hallmark Channel movies are synonymous with love stories. As a result, you are likely wondering more about Scott‘s love life in the real world.

Is he dating anyone? As a matter of fact, he’s been married to his wife Kelley Limp since 20024. If you were curious, we pulled together everything you need to know about her.

Read more about Scott Wolf’s relationship with wife Kelley Limp…

Scott‘s wife Kelley is no stranger to the spotlight. You might remember her from The Real World: New Orleans, which she appeared on in 2000.

Kelley also competed on The Challenge in 20002 and made a return to The Real World franchise with the Homecoming series in 2022.

She and Scott have been an item since meeting for a blind date in 2002. However, a twist of fate almost ended their relationship before it began.

In 2021, Scott explained to Access Daily that Kelley was “almost a full hour late” for their date due to “horrible New York traffic.” He had asked around for advice and was told to wait for about an hour before giving up hope.

“She made it under the wire and 17 years later and three kids later, I’m fine with it,” he joked at the time.

The couple made it down the aisle in 2004 and welcomed sons Jackson and Miller and daughter Lucy.

You can see Scott in action with Lacey again on Saturday at 8pm ET on the Hallmark Channel. If you were wondering, we can also fill you in on Lacey‘s relationship status.

Get the full rundown of what’s coming to the Hallmark Channel this month and press play on the trailer for A Merry Scottish Christmas below!