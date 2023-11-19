Dana Carvey Thanks Fans For Support After Son Dex's Death, Announces Break From Work

Dana Carvey is speaking out following the tragic loss of his son Dex last week.

The 68-year-old comedian and actor’s eldest son passed away from an accidental overdose on Wednesday (November 15), and he has been receiving a lot of love and support since sharing the news with the public.

Dana took to Instagram to express his and his family’s gratitude for the outpouring of love and support, and he also announced he will be taking a break amid the grief.

“This is just to say thank you. My wife and I have been overwhelmed by your love, your personal stories, your compassion,” he shared on his account. “We received so many beautiful messages from people who knew Dex. These touched us more than we could ever express in words.”

“I will be taking a break from work and social media–trying to figure out what life looks like now that we are a family of 3,” Dana continued. “We will heal the best we can and carry on. Our darling Dex would have wanted it that way. Much Love, Dana.”

Our continued thoughts go out to Dana Carvey and his family during this difficult time.