Emma Stone Hosting 'Saturday Night Live' December 2, Joins Very Exclusive Club!

Emma Stone is set to join a very exclusive club when she hosts Saturday Night Live on December 2.

The 35-year-old actress is returning to the popular late-night show for the fifth time. This will gain her entry to the famed Five Timers Club alongside some other famous comedic actors.

It was announced that Emma was headed to the show during the November 19 episode, which Jason Momoa hosted. The musical guest was also revealed.

Head inside to see who will perform on SNL when Emma Stone hosts…

Emma will be joined on Saturday Night Live by hitmaker Noah Kahan. The hitmaker has a lot to celebrate. On top of his first time on the show, he was just nominated for Best New Artist at the 2024 Grammys.

