Top Stories
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 - Full Performers List Revealed!

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 - Full Performers List Revealed!

Sam Heughan Talks 'Outlander' Sex Scenes, the Show's End, His Love Life, James Bond &amp; More in New Interview

Sam Heughan Talks 'Outlander' Sex Scenes, the Show's End, His Love Life, James Bond & More in New Interview

See the Stars Who Attended Mariah Carey's 1st 'Merry Christmas One &amp; All' LA Show, Including a Rumored Couple &amp; a Big-Voiced Pop Star!

See the Stars Who Attended Mariah Carey's 1st 'Merry Christmas One & All' LA Show, Including a Rumored Couple & a Big-Voiced Pop Star!

Emma Stone Hosting 'Saturday Night Live' December 2, Joins Very Exclusive Club!

Emma Stone Hosting 'Saturday Night Live' December 2, Joins Very Exclusive Club!

Sun, 19 November 2023 at 2:27 pm

Every Superman Movie & TV Show, Ranked

Continue Here »

Every Superman Movie & TV Show, Ranked

Superman is one powerful superhero – and a strong brand, too.

The DC Comics superhero, first introduced back in 1938, has gone on to appear not only in dozens of comic books, but in massive TV shows and movies over the past decades.

Along the way, there have been some particular standouts among fans.

We’ve rounded up all of the Superman-related TV shows and movies, and ranked them from lowest to highest rating, according to RottenTomatoes. You might be surprised to see which made it to No. 1!

Find out how every Superman movie and TV show ranks…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: DC Comics, EG, evergreen, Extended, Slideshow, Superman

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images