Top Stories
Sam Heughan Talks 'Outlander' Sex Scenes, the Show's End, His Love Life, James Bond &amp; More in New Interview

Sam Heughan Talks 'Outlander' Sex Scenes, the Show's End, His Love Life, James Bond & More in New Interview

See the Stars Who Attended Mariah Carey's 1st 'Merry Christmas One &amp; All' LA Show, Including a Rumored Couple &amp; a Big-Voiced Pop Star!

See the Stars Who Attended Mariah Carey's 1st 'Merry Christmas One & All' LA Show, Including a Rumored Couple & a Big-Voiced Pop Star!

Emma Stone Hosting 'Saturday Night Live' December 2, Joins Very Exclusive Club!

Emma Stone Hosting 'Saturday Night Live' December 2, Joins Very Exclusive Club!

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Chris Appleton &amp; Lukas Gage's Divorce to Cassie's Lawsuit Against Diddy)

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Chris Appleton & Lukas Gage's Divorce to Cassie's Lawsuit Against Diddy)

Sun, 19 November 2023 at 10:18 am

Gerard Butler's 10 Best Movies of All Time, Ranked

Continue Here »

Gerard Butler's 10 Best Movies of All Time, Ranked

Gerard Butler is one of Hollywood’s greats.

The 54-year-old Scottish actor and film producer actually kicked off his career studying law, but went on to dive into the acting world by the mid ’90s with small roles in major productions.

His presence in film and television grew bigger and bigger, as did the critical recognition for his roles, resulting in awards and accolades steadily throughout the ’00s and beyond.

In celebration of the actor’s prolific career, we’re taking a look back at the most lauded films in Gerard Butler‘s filmography.

We’ve rounded up the 10 best Gerard Butler movies, based on their Rotten Tomatoes scores, which aggregates critic reviews from around the world. Is your favorite Gerard flick among the bunch?

Scroll through to see what the 10 best Gerard Butler movies of all time are, ranked…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, evergreen, Extended, Gerard Butler, Movies, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images