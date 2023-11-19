Is Dorian Thompson-Robinson Single or Dating Anyone? Everything We Know About His Personal Life

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is about to have a huge day as the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns during Sunday’s big game!

The 24-year-old rookie is filling in for the team’s regular QB, Deshaun Watson, who just had a season-ending shoulder injury that will keep him on the sidelines.

Dorian had a rocky start this season after throwing 19 of 36 for 121 yards and three interceptions during his NFL debut on October 1, leading the Browns to a massive loss.

So, what do you need to know about Dorian‘s personal life?

Dorian is the son of Michael Robinson and University of Nevada, Las Vegas public health professor Dr. Melva Thompson-Robinson. He has two siblings.

After playing college football for the UCLA Bruins, Dorian was selected by the Browns as a fifth round draft pick.

It’s currently unclear if Dorian has a girlfriend right now, though his dating life has been referenced in the press before.

The Los Angeles Times did a feature on him in July 2021 and wrote about a time when Dorian had to quarantine in the UCLA dorms due to COVID exposure. The outlet wrote, “The isolation was agonizing for someone who thrived on social interaction. Thompson-Robinson tried to stay upbeat, calling his girlfriend and his mother.”

Dorian‘s Instagram doesn’t include any insight into his personal life, but he did post a photo set in May 2021 in which he has a woman’s hands resting on his face.

