Is Emily Tennant Single or Dating Anyone? Meet Her Boyfriend, Who is Also An Actor!

Sun, 19 November 2023

Emily Tennant is starring as Abby in the new Hallmark Channel original movie Holiday Hotline and you might be curious to know more about her life!

The 33-year-old Canadian actress has starred in several films for Hallmark and she has also appeared in movies like The Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants, Frankie & Alice, and Juno.

She also voices the title role of Polly for the Netflix animated series Polly Pocket.

So, does Emily have a significant other in her life? She actually has been dating another actor for years!

Keep reading to find out more…

Emily has been linked to actor Tyler Johnston since at least 2018, which is when some of their earliest Instagram photos together were posted.

In 2021, Tyler and Emily starred together in the television movie A Picture Perfect Wedding. He is best known for playing the role of Stewart in the Hulu series Letterkenny.

Check out some of their cutest Instagram photos below…
Photos: Hallmark Channel
