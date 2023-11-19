Mariah Carey's Kids Present Her with Special Award for Her Christmas Classic at Billboard Music Awards 2023 (Video)

Mariah Carey was joined by her kids on stage for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards!

The 54-year-old entertainer received the Career Achievement Award for “All I Want for Christmas Is You” during the awards show, which was pre-taped and aired online this year.

Mariah‘s 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan presented her with the award.

“Billboard has been an integral part of my life for a very long time now,” Mariah said in her acceptance speech. “Even though I don’t acknowledge time, I kind of have to admit that some of my most memorable times in my career are connected to Billboard and the BBMAs. One thing I really have to say that I’m really grateful for is the fact that my fans have been here with me through the hits, through the misses, the No. 1s and the Bubbling Unders.”

She also performed the song during the event.

