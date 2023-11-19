Noah Kahan Shares His Old Tweet About 'SNL' After Finding Out He's an Upcoming Musical Guest!

Noah Kahan is reacting to the announcement that he will be Saturday Night Live‘s musical guest for the first time!

The 26-year-old singer will feature in the show’s November 25 episode, which will be hosted by Emma Stone.

Keep reading to find out how he reacted to the news…

In celebration of the news, Noah took to Instagram to share an old tweet of his from 2021.

The tweet reads: “I wanna perform on SNL I don’t even care if it’s a off brand version called Sunday Night Live just get me on the show I’ll do anything.”

I wanna perform on SNL I don’t even care if it’s a off brand version called Sunday Night Live just get me on the show I’ll do anything — Noah Kahan (@NoahKahan) February 22, 2021

Noah also responded to his upcoming SNL gig on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a series of posts.

The “Dial Drunk” singer wrote on Saturday (November 18): “Snl snl snl oh my god.”

Snl snl snl oh my god — Noah Kahan (@NoahKahan) November 19, 2023

He then shared a photo of himself as a child and wrote: “This guys playing SNL.”

This guys playing SNL pic.twitter.com/r18MyXYHzg — Noah Kahan (@NoahKahan) November 19, 2023

Finally, Noah took the opportunity to share a thoughtful anecdote about how far he’s come.

He posted: “I’ll never forget taking a piss next to the man who was hosting the open mic that I’d just played. He said ‘it’s a real tough business and I’ve seen lots of talented people not make it’ I’d never felt so hopeless about my career. I wonder who I’ll piss next to at SNL??”

I’ll never forget taking a piss next to the man who was hosting the open mic that I’d just played. He said “it’s a real tough business and I’ve seen lots of talented people not make it” I’d never felt so hopeless about my career. I wonder who I’ll piss next to at SNL?? — Noah Kahan (@NoahKahan) November 19, 2023

Check out all the highlights from the most recent Saturday Night Live episode, including Jason Momoa‘s opening monologue and Tate McRae‘s performance!