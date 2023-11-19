Top Stories
Sun, 19 November 2023 at 8:46 pm

Robert Pattinson Goes For a Hike Following Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse's Pregnancy Announcement

Robert Pattinson Goes For a Hike Following Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse's Pregnancy Announcement

Robert Pattinson is stepping out for a solo hike following the news that he and his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse are expecting their first child together!

The 37-year-old Twilight star was spotted out and about on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

Robert wore a white t-shirt and black shorts during his hike. A black baseball cap and sunglasses completed his sporty ensemble.

Earlier in the day Suki announced her pregnancy while performing onstage in Mexico City, Mexico. Watch the video here!

Earlier this month, Robert and Suki were spotted on a morning hike in Los Angles, and we have the photos!

If you didn’t know, nine actors were in the running for Edward in Twilight before Robert Pattinson landed the role.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Robert Pattinson hiking in Los Angeles…
Photos: Backgrid
