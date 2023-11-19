Top Stories
Suzanne Shepherd, 'Goodfellas' & 'Sopranos' Actress, Dies at 89

Suzanne Shepherd, 'Goodfellas' & 'Sopranos' Actress, Dies at 89

Suzanne Shepherd has sadly died.

The longtime actress, who was best known for her roles in Goodfellas and The Sopranos, has died at the age of 89.

Her death was confirmed by her friend Tom Titone, who wrote on Facebook, “Suzanne Shepherd passed away peacefully very early yesterday morning. She was 89 years old.”

“I studied with Suzanne as a young actor. She saw in me what I could not yet see in myself. She introduced me to my husband. She was the officiant to our marriage under a beautiful gazebo in Central Park with a gathering of family and friends. For this, I will always be grateful. She was a huge presence. A BIG personality. She roared with life and at it.”

She played Karen’s mother in Goodfellas, and Mary DeAngelis in The Sopranos, along with roles in projects like Lolita, Uncle Buck and Mystic Pizza.

Our thoughts are with Suzanne Shepherd‘s loved ones at this difficult time. We have sadly lost many stars in 2023.
