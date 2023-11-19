Top Stories
Suki Waterhouse Confirms She's Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Robert Pattinson! (Video)

Sun, 19 November 2023 at 8:43 pm

Taylor Swift Returns to Stage in Rio After Fan's Death, Performs Rain Show for Sunday Crowd

Taylor Swift Returns to Stage in Rio After Fan's Death, Performs Rain Show for Sunday Crowd

Taylor Swift has returned to the stage following an emotional weekend in Rio de Janeiro.

The 33-year-old singer performed the second of three shows in Brazil on Sunday night (November 19) at Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio.

Taylor performed her first show of the weekend on Friday in the middle of a heatwave and a fan tragically passed away at the stadium before the show even began. Saturday’s show was canceled at the last minute due to the heatwave and the show was postponed until Monday night.

When Taylor was ready to hit the stage on Sunday night, it was pouring rain.

Keep reading to find out what Taylor Swift told the crowd…

Taylor asked the crowd, “How lucky do you have to be to have 65,000 people dance in the pouring rain with you? I’ve never gotten to bring a tour to Brazil before and you’ve been so supportive to me ever since the beginning of my career. I love you so much and I’m so happy to see your faces tonight you have no idea.”

When it came time for the Folklore set, Taylor joked about getting a reprieve from the rain while inside the cabin.

“The only place you can escape the rain in this entire stadium is in the folklore cabin,” she told fans from the stage.

Temperatures have dropped in Rio thanks to the rain, but fans were concerned about Taylor performing again after seeing how she had difficulty breathing at Friday’s show.

