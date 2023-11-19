Top Stories
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 - Full Performers List Revealed!

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 - Full Performers List Revealed!

Sam Heughan Talks 'Outlander' Sex Scenes, the Show's End, His Love Life, James Bond &amp; More in New Interview

Sam Heughan Talks 'Outlander' Sex Scenes, the Show's End, His Love Life, James Bond & More in New Interview

See the Stars Who Attended Mariah Carey's 1st 'Merry Christmas One &amp; All' LA Show, Including a Rumored Couple &amp; a Big-Voiced Pop Star!

See the Stars Who Attended Mariah Carey's 1st 'Merry Christmas One & All' LA Show, Including a Rumored Couple & a Big-Voiced Pop Star!

Emma Stone Hosting 'Saturday Night Live' December 2, Joins Very Exclusive Club!

Emma Stone Hosting 'Saturday Night Live' December 2, Joins Very Exclusive Club!

Sun, 19 November 2023 at 2:47 pm

Top 10 Best '90s TV Shows of All Time, Ranked

Continue Here »

Top 10 Best '90s TV Shows of All Time, Ranked

The ’90s were a time of TV gold.

In fact, many of the most beloved dramas and sitcoms of the 1990s are still in heavy rotation today, as they’ve gone on to become timeless TV classics.

We’ve taken a look back at some of the most cherished TV shows that defined the time period between 1990 and 2000, and ranked them according to their score on RottenTomatoes, the review aggregator.

For their list, they used a combination of factors beyond just critic scores, including “popularity at the time they aired, their cultural resonance today, their Tomatometer score (where available), and an aggregation of editorial lists published by reputable media outlets.”

There are ten shows in particular that stand out as the best of the best – at least, according to the critics and audience. Is your favorite ’90s show on the list? Click through and vote at the end!

Find out the 10 best ’90s TV shows, ranked…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, Extended, Slideshow, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images