Top 10 Best '90s TV Shows of All Time, Ranked

The ’90s were a time of TV gold.

In fact, many of the most beloved dramas and sitcoms of the 1990s are still in heavy rotation today, as they’ve gone on to become timeless TV classics.

We’ve taken a look back at some of the most cherished TV shows that defined the time period between 1990 and 2000, and ranked them according to their score on RottenTomatoes, the review aggregator.

For their list, they used a combination of factors beyond just critic scores, including “popularity at the time they aired, their cultural resonance today, their Tomatometer score (where available), and an aggregation of editorial lists published by reputable media outlets.”

There are ten shows in particular that stand out as the best of the best – at least, according to the critics and audience. Is your favorite ’90s show on the list? Click through and vote at the end!

Find out the 10 best ’90s TV shows, ranked…