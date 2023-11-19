Vanna White Reveals Why She Isn't Retiring From 'Wheel of Fortune' After Pat Sajak Leaves in 2024

Vanna White is not walking away from Wheel of Fortune.

The 66-year-old TV personality and staple of the game show is staying with Wheel of Fortune for at least two more years, even after longtime host Pat Sajak retires in 2024.

“We call ourselves Ken and Barbie,” she told Good Morning America. “We’re not quite that today, but Ken and Barbie go together and always have.”

If you didn’t know, Ryan Seacrest will be the host replacement.

“When Pat told me he was going to retire, it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m not sure that I’m ready to retire,’” she recalled.

“I thought about it and thought about it, and I just wasn’t ready to retire.”

“Because I’m not that tired and I love what I do… I genuinely do care about our contestants, and my favorite show is when they all win something big.”

Throughout her 41 years on the show, she says she’s worn nearly 8,000 gowns and has grown to know “everything” about Pat.

“How do you describe being with someone for 41 years that you love and adore? I know everything about him, when he walks in, when he walks up the stairs, if he’s in a good mood or a bad mood.”

She also shared a rare selfie with her longtime boyfriend!