Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 - Full Performers List Revealed!

Sam Heughan Talks 'Outlander' Sex Scenes, the Show's End, His Love Life, James Bond & More in New Interview

See the Stars Who Attended Mariah Carey's 1st 'Merry Christmas One & All' LA Show, Including a Rumored Couple & a Big-Voiced Pop Star!

Emma Stone Hosting 'Saturday Night Live' December 2, Joins Very Exclusive Club!

Sun, 19 November 2023 at 3:48 pm

Who is Josh Dobbs' Girlfriend? He's Dating Jocelyn Lara!

Who is Josh Dobbs' Girlfriend? He's Dating Jocelyn Lara!

Josh Dobbs has had a wild NFL season thus far, having been the starting quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals before recently being traded to the Minnesota Vikings.

The 28-year-old former University of Tennessee standout has drawn plenty of attention as of late, as he has taken over for injured Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Thus, we’ve rounded up everything there is to know about Josh‘s dating life!

Keep reading to find out more…

Josh was last publicly linked to Jocelyn Lara. While her online presence is limited, Jocelyn has a career in sports marketing.

Although not much is known about Josh and Jocelyn‘s relationship, the two both attended the University of Tennessee.

The couple publicly confirmed their romance with an Instagram post in December 2021.

Photos: Getty Images
