Top Stories
Travis Kelce Reveals Details of First Meeting With Girlfriend Taylor Swift, His Mom Donna's True Feelings, the Song He Sang With Taylor &amp; More

Travis Kelce Reveals Details of First Meeting With Girlfriend Taylor Swift, His Mom Donna's True Feelings, the Song He Sang With Taylor & More

A 'Suits' Reunion Is Happening - See Who's Returning!

A 'Suits' Reunion Is Happening - See Who's Returning!

Who's Sitting in Travis Kelce's Suite at Chiefs/Eagles Game? 1 Kelce Family Member Skips, 1 Star Can't Attend, &amp; Our Best Guesses About Other Attendees

Who's Sitting in Travis Kelce's Suite at Chiefs/Eagles Game? 1 Kelce Family Member Skips, 1 Star Can't Attend, & Our Best Guesses About Other Attendees

Travis Kelce's Ex Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Unfollows 3 NFL Friends, Still Follows 1 Kelce Family Member

Travis Kelce's Ex Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Unfollows 3 NFL Friends, Still Follows 1 Kelce Family Member

Mon, 20 November 2023 at 3:10 pm

2 Stars Seemingly Exit 'Selling the OC,' Reasons Why Explained

Continue Here »

2 Stars Seemingly Exit 'Selling the OC,' Reasons Why Explained

Selling the OC‘s first two seasons debuted in 2022 and 2023 respectively, and fans are anxiously awaiting the arrival of season 3.

After the debut on the trailer for season three during the season 7 reunion for Selling Sunset, fans have been ever more eager.

Now, we’ve learned of two agents who have seemingly exited the show. They both seem to be involved in season three, but if the show is renewed for a fourth season, it appears likely they won’t be involved.

Keep reading to find out who has possibly exited, and the reason why…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: EG, Extended, Selling the OC, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images