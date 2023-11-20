A$AP Rocky Will Stand Trial for Allegedly Shooting at Friend in 2021

A$AP Rocky is heading to court.

The 35-year-old rapper attended a preliminary hearing on Monday (November 20) in Los Angeles, where a judge ruled that he will have to stand trial for a 2021 incident in which he allegedly shot at a friend, ET reports.

A$AP‘s April 2022 arrest came as a result of the matter.

The artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

On November 6, 2021, A$AP allegedly fired a gun at his former friend Terell Ephron, who claimed to have been left with grazed knuckles and other minor injuries from the shooting.

As a result of Monday’s hearing, Superior Court Judge M.L. Villar ruled that the case will proceed to a criminal trial.

