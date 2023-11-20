Top Stories
Everything Taylor Swift's Friends Have Said About Travis Kelce &amp; Their New Relationship

Everything Taylor Swift's Friends Have Said About Travis Kelce & Their New Relationship

Jennifer Lawrence Has Hilarious Reaction to Wardrobe Malfunction in Middle of Saks Holiday Lighting Ceremony (Video)

Jennifer Lawrence Has Hilarious Reaction to Wardrobe Malfunction in Middle of Saks Holiday Lighting Ceremony (Video)

Highlights from Travis Kelce's New Interview, With Lots of Taylor Swift Details You Didn't Know Yet

Highlights from Travis Kelce's New Interview, With Lots of Taylor Swift Details You Didn't Know Yet

A 'Suits' Reunion Is Happening - See Who's Returning!

A 'Suits' Reunion Is Happening - See Who's Returning!

Mon, 20 November 2023 at 10:05 pm

A$AP Rocky Will Stand Trial for Allegedly Shooting at Friend in 2021

A$AP Rocky Will Stand Trial for Allegedly Shooting at Friend in 2021

A$AP Rocky is heading to court.

The 35-year-old rapper attended a preliminary hearing on Monday (November 20) in Los Angeles, where a judge ruled that he will have to stand trial for a 2021 incident in which he allegedly shot at a friend, ET reports.

Keep reading to find out more…

A$AP‘s April 2022 arrest came as a result of the matter.

The artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

On November 6, 2021, A$AP allegedly fired a gun at his former friend Terell Ephron, who claimed to have been left with grazed knuckles and other minor injuries from the shooting.

As a result of Monday’s hearing, Superior Court Judge M.L. Villar ruled that the case will proceed to a criminal trial.

If you missed it, A$AP Rocky recently spoke about his F1 collection launch and what he believes is his best collaboration with his girlfriend Rihanna.
Just Jared on Facebook
asap rocky prelim court hearing la01
asap rocky prelim court hearing la02
asap rocky prelim court hearing la03
asap rocky prelim court hearing la04
asap rocky prelim court hearing la05
asap rocky prelim court hearing la06
asap rocky prelim court hearing la07
asap rocky prelim court hearing la08
asap rocky prelim court hearing la09

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: ASAP Rocky

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images