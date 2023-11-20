Are Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Able to Celebrate Thanksgiving Together?

Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend Taylor Swift can’t make it to his Monday Night Football game tonight (November 20) against the Philadelphia Eagles because she had an unexpected concert to perform after her Eras tour postponement over the weekend.

However, fans are currently wondering…can they spend the Thanksgiving holiday together?

Firstly, after tonight, Travis does not have another game until Sunday (November 26). But that does not mean he’ll get Thanksgiving off. A lot of NFL teams who do not play on Thanksgiving end up practicing that day, whether that’s a shortened morning practice or a full workload. So it’s likely that Travis might have to be at the Chiefs facility on Thanksgiving day.

After Taylor‘s concert in Rio de Janeiro tonight, she is free for the next couple of days. She does not have a concert on Thanksgiving (November 23), however, she has one the very next day, Friday (November 24), in São Paulo, Brazil.

TMZ is reporting that “Thanksgiving with the 2 families could go down in Kansas City” since a lot of Travis‘ family will already be in town for the Kansas City game tonight. It looks like Taylor and Travis could have a big Thanksgiving with both their families!

In addition, it looks like they’re starting to talk Christmas plans as well. Sources told the site “the couple REALLY wants to be together this holiday season.”

