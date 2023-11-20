Top Stories
Everything Taylor Swift's Friends Have Said About Travis Kelce & Their New Relationship

Mon, 20 November 2023 at 8:59 pm

Ariana DeBose, Julia Michaels, & More Stars Attend 'Wish' London Premiere (Photos)

Ariana DeBose, Julia Michaels, & More Stars Attend 'Wish' London Premiere (Photos)

The stars of Disney’s Wish are out to celebrate the film’s premiere!

The event was held on Monday (November 20) at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London.

Ariana DeBose, who voices and sings as Asha in Wish, headlined the red-carpet premiere. The Oscar-winner dazzled in a purple gown.

Julia Michaels, who wrote original songs for the movie, was also present at the premiere, as was singer Rochelle Humes.

Also in attendance were producers Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster-Jones and Peter Del Vecho, executive producer Jennifer Lee, and co-directors Fawn Veerasunthorn, and Chris Buck.

Disney’s Wish opens in theaters on November 22.

Also pictured inside are photos from the Wish screening and Q&A event on Sunday (November 19) in London.

Browse through the gallery to see all the photos from the Wish premiere and screening event…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Ariana Debose, Disney, Julia Michaels, rochelle humes, Wish

Getty Images