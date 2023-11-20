Cara Delevingne Weighs in on Friend Taylor Swift's Romance With Travis Kelce!

Top Stories
Cara Delevingne is speaking her mind on her friend Taylor Swift‘s relationship with Travis Kelce!

The 31-year-old model and actress has been part of the 33-year-old “Wildest Dreams” singer’s inner circle since around 2013. Cara was notably one of Taylor‘s many “squad” members who appeared in her 2015 “Bad Blood” music video.

Keep reading to find out more…

Taylor‘s new relationship with Travis, 34, has everyone talking, and Cara recently weighed in on her friend’s romance with the NFL player.

“I’m so, so happy for her,” she told E! News on Saturday at the 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. “There’s definitely something very different about them.”

She added, “I’m always rooting for my girl.”

Earlier this month, Cara spent a girls night out with Taylor, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, and more!

If you missed it, another friend of Taylor Swift‘s shut down rumors that she isn’t supportive of the singer’s new relationship!
Photos: Getty Images
