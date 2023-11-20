Top Stories
Everything Taylor Swift's Friends Have Said About Travis Kelce &amp; Their New Relationship

Everything Taylor Swift's Friends Have Said About Travis Kelce & Their New Relationship

Jennifer Lawrence Has Hilarious Reaction to Wardrobe Malfunction in Middle of Saks Holiday Lighting Ceremony (Video)

Jennifer Lawrence Has Hilarious Reaction to Wardrobe Malfunction in Middle of Saks Holiday Lighting Ceremony (Video)

Highlights from Travis Kelce's New Interview, With Lots of Taylor Swift Details You Didn't Know Yet

Highlights from Travis Kelce's New Interview, With Lots of Taylor Swift Details You Didn't Know Yet

A 'Suits' Reunion Is Happening - See Who's Returning!

A 'Suits' Reunion Is Happening - See Who's Returning!

Mon, 20 November 2023 at 11:06 pm

F1's Daniel Ricciardo Seemingly Throws Shade at Max Verstappen for Slamming Vegas Grand Prix, Before Eventually Winning

F1's Daniel Ricciardo Seemingly Throws Shade at Max Verstappen for Slamming Vegas Grand Prix, Before Eventually Winning

Daniel Ricciardo seemingly threw some shade at his former teammate Max Verstappen while attending the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix over the weekend.

Max made comments earlier in the week that showed he wasn’t thrilled about the event taking place in Vegas, where streets were shut down to accommodate the race track and parties were thrown all over town.

He said the race was “99 percent show and one percent sporting event.”

“I feel like a show element is important, but I lack emotion,” he added, according to the NY Post. “Of course I understand fans need something to do around the track, but it is more important we make them understand what we do about the sport. I love Vegas, but not to drive a F1 car; to go out, throw everything on red, whatever. But the emotion and passion is not there compared to some old-school tracks.”

So, what did Daniel have to say in response?

Keep reading to find out more…

While Daniel didn’t mention Max by name, it’s believed his comments were in reference to the previous remarks.

Daniel told guests in the Qatar Airways Paddock Club about driving in Vegas, “A few drivers have been a little bit ‘whatever’ about it. I think they’re just trying to rebel. Deep down they really like it, they just don’t want to admit it.”

After being asked to clarify who he was referring to, Daniel sarcastically said, “[he has] a really long first name.”

Max ended up winning the race.

Check out the relationship status of your favorite F1 drivers!
Just Jared on Facebook
daniel ricciardo seemingly throws shade at max verstappen 01
daniel ricciardo seemingly throws shade at max verstappen 02
daniel ricciardo seemingly throws shade at max verstappen 03
daniel ricciardo seemingly throws shade at max verstappen 04
daniel ricciardo seemingly throws shade at max verstappen 05
daniel ricciardo seemingly throws shade at max verstappen 06
daniel ricciardo seemingly throws shade at max verstappen 07
daniel ricciardo seemingly throws shade at max verstappen 08
daniel ricciardo seemingly throws shade at max verstappen 09
daniel ricciardo seemingly throws shade at max verstappen 10
daniel ricciardo seemingly throws shade at max verstappen 11
daniel ricciardo seemingly throws shade at max verstappen 12
daniel ricciardo seemingly throws shade at max verstappen 13
daniel ricciardo seemingly throws shade at max verstappen 14
daniel ricciardo seemingly throws shade at max verstappen 15
daniel ricciardo seemingly throws shade at max verstappen 16
daniel ricciardo seemingly throws shade at max verstappen 17
daniel ricciardo seemingly throws shade at max verstappen 18
daniel ricciardo seemingly throws shade at max verstappen 19
daniel ricciardo seemingly throws shade at max verstappen 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Daniel Ricciardo, F1, Formula One, Max Verstappen

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images