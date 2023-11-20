F1's Daniel Ricciardo Seemingly Throws Shade at Max Verstappen for Slamming Vegas Grand Prix, Before Eventually Winning

Daniel Ricciardo seemingly threw some shade at his former teammate Max Verstappen while attending the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix over the weekend.

Max made comments earlier in the week that showed he wasn’t thrilled about the event taking place in Vegas, where streets were shut down to accommodate the race track and parties were thrown all over town.

He said the race was “99 percent show and one percent sporting event.”

“I feel like a show element is important, but I lack emotion,” he added, according to the NY Post. “Of course I understand fans need something to do around the track, but it is more important we make them understand what we do about the sport. I love Vegas, but not to drive a F1 car; to go out, throw everything on red, whatever. But the emotion and passion is not there compared to some old-school tracks.”

So, what did Daniel have to say in response?

While Daniel didn’t mention Max by name, it’s believed his comments were in reference to the previous remarks.

Daniel told guests in the Qatar Airways Paddock Club about driving in Vegas, “A few drivers have been a little bit ‘whatever’ about it. I think they’re just trying to rebel. Deep down they really like it, they just don’t want to admit it.”

After being asked to clarify who he was referring to, Daniel sarcastically said, “[he has] a really long first name.”

Max ended up winning the race.

