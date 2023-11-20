Father of Taylor Swift Fan Who Died at Her Brazil Show Speaks Out

The father of Ana Clara Benevides Machado, the Taylor Swift fan who tragically died at the singer’s concert in Brazil, is speaking out.

The 23-year-old young woman died ahead of the Eras Tour show at the Estadio Nilton Santos last Friday (November 17) in Rio de Janeiro.

Keep reading to find out more…

Weiny Machado, 53, told Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo he wants clarification on whether fans were prohibited from bringing water into Friday’s show, via People.

“I want to know if it’s true that they are prohibited from bringing water and neglected to provide assistance. I lost my only daughter, a happy and intelligent girl,” he said.

“She was about to graduate in psychology next April, saving money. I have no words to express my pain. She left home to fulfill a dream and came back dead.”

It also appeared that Taylor herself had a hard time breathing during the show at one point.

On Saturday (November 18), Taylor announced that she was postponing her second Brazil show due to the dangerous heat.

Fans at the show in Rio on Sunday (November 19) also claimed that they weren’t given any water while waiting in line for the concert.

During the acoustic section of the night, Taylor performed a song that seemed to have a special meaning following the tragic death of the fan at Friday’s show.