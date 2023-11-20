Here's Why Taylor Swift Won't Be at the Chiefs vs. Eagles Game Tonight

Taylor Swift will not be in attendance at the Kansas City Chiefs home game against the Philadelphia Eagles tonight (November 20) at Arrowhead in Kansas City, Mo.

It had been rumored that the 33-year-old musician could be in attendance to support boyfriend Travis Kelce, but she unfortunately won’t be able to make it.

So, why won’t Taylor be attending? She actually has an Eras Tour concert that same night!

Previously, Taylor only had a concert the night before, and would’ve been able to fly back right after or the next morning, but one of her weekend concerts was postponed to Monday due to extreme temperatures.

Taylor even recently gave the Chiefs a little shout out, with a nod to Travis, during a recent concert in Argentina!

Over a month ago, one of the Philadelphia Eagles players mentioned that he didn’t want Taylor in attendance at the Super Bowl rematch because every game she attends, the Chiefs win.

Days ahead of the Eagles at Chiefs game, a Philadelphia radio host revealed that Taylor‘s music was temporarily banned at their Top 40 station.

“Q102 is punting Taylor Swift from the radio station for the entire weekend because while Q102 loves Taylor Swift, we can’t get enough of her, this weekend it’s really important we show our support for the Birds,” Q102 host Nugget said, via CBS News.

They will resume playing Taylor‘s music come Tuesday (November 21)!

