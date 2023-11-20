Hill Harper Confirmed to Exit 'The Good Doctor,' Rep Reveals His Big Career Change

Top Stories
Hill Harper is not returning in The Good Doctor season 7.

The 57-year-old actor played Dr. Marcus Andrews over the first six seasons of the ABC drama.

Following Hill‘s exit from the show, he will make a career change.

Back in July, Hill announced that he will run for a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan, challenging Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin for the seat currently occupied by senator Debbie Stabenow.

Hill Harper feels strongly that there is a crisis in American democracy — too often, government only works for the rich and powerful while the rest of us struggle to find a voice,” his campaign spokesperson told TVLine. “Hill is dedicating his efforts full time to fixing that, and he’s running for the U.S. Senate as an active union member to give working people more of a voice in Congress.”

Find out more about the cast of The Good Doctor season 7!
Photos: Getty Images
