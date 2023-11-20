Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Kelce Reveals Where She's Sitting for Chiefs/Eagles Game...& It's Not Where You'd Think!

Kylie Kelce, who is married to Jason Kelce, is explaining where she’ll be sitting for tonight’s Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game.

The 31-year-old was asked this question in an interview while taking part in the Stick with KC Field Hockey clinic for kids!

Since the game is being held in Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium, Kylie could have had the opportunity to sit in her brother-in-law Travis Kelce‘s VIP suite.

However, Kylie has chosen to sit in the stands with the fans.

Kylie said in an interview, “I will be in the stands [today]. I’m a stands girl. I love sitting in the stands, cheering with the fans even if it’s in an opposing team’s stadium.”

There’s another reason why she’s choosing not to sit in the VIP suite. “Travis has a lot of people who come to games, appropriately so, everyone loves to support him. But it means that it’s a tight squeeze in there,” she explained. “It’s fun to cheer and not feel like the entire room’s rooting against you.”

If you don’t know, Jason has been married to Kylie since 2018. They have three daughters together: Wyatt, born in 2019, Elliotte, born in 2021, and Bennett, born in February 2023.

The Eagles vs. Chiefs game is a Super Bowl 2023 rematch, which was won by Travis’ Chiefs.

You’ve probably been pronouncing the “Kelce” last name wrong, by the way!