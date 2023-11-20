Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Step Out for Dinner with Their Kids in Beverly Hills

Top Stories
Mon, 20 November 2023 at 3:40 pm

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are enjoying a family outing.

The married couple arrived at The Ivy for dinner with some of their kids on Saturday night (November 18) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For their dinner outing, the 54-year-old “Waiting for Tonight” singer wore a purple and yellow rose-print dress with suede brown boots while the 51-year-old Gone Girl actor wore a cream-colored sweater with black jeans.

The night before, Jennifer and Ben were in Las Vegas where they co-hosted a charity poker tournament.

Jennifer recently shared some new comments about her relationship with Ben and revealed the sweet way he helps her become a better version of herself.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Burberry dress and Valentino belt.
