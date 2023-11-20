Kim Kardashian to Star In & Produce New Comedy 'The 5th Wheel'

Kim Kardashian has lined up her next acting role!

On Sunday (November 19), it was reported that the 43-year-old reality star will be starring in and producing the upcoming comedy film titled The 5th Wheel.

While plot details about being kept under wraps, Deadline describes the movie as a “female-driven comedy.”

The movie is being written by longtime Saturday Night Live writer Paula Pell, who is co-producing the movie with Kim, along with screenwriter Janine Brito.

Kim has reportedly been at every meeting as they pitch the movie to a number of major studios.

Kim has only done a handful of acting jobs, but she has recently been stealing scenes as publicist Siobhan in the most current season of American Horror Story. She has also voiced the character Delores in the last two animated PAW Patrol movies.

