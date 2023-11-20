Top Stories
Everything Taylor Swift's Friends Have Said About Travis Kelce &amp; Their New Relationship

Everything Taylor Swift's Friends Have Said About Travis Kelce & Their New Relationship

Jennifer Lawrence Has Hilarious Reaction to Wardrobe Malfunction in Middle of Saks Holiday Lighting Ceremony (Video)

Jennifer Lawrence Has Hilarious Reaction to Wardrobe Malfunction in Middle of Saks Holiday Lighting Ceremony (Video)

Highlights from Travis Kelce's New Interview, With Lots of Taylor Swift Details You Didn't Know Yet

Highlights from Travis Kelce's New Interview, With Lots of Taylor Swift Details You Didn't Know Yet

A 'Suits' Reunion Is Happening - See Who's Returning!

A 'Suits' Reunion Is Happening - See Who's Returning!

Mon, 20 November 2023 at 11:59 pm

'Love Island Games' 2023 Winner Spoilers: Peacock Announces First-Ever Winners of Spinoff Series!

'Love Island Games' 2023 Winner Spoilers: Peacock Announces First-Ever Winners of Spinoff Series!

The winners of Peacock’s new series Love Island Games have been revealed!

The season finale episode dropped on Monday night (November 20), concluding the new spinoff of the beloved Love Island franchise. Maya Jama hosted the new original series alongside UK comedian Iain Stirling who reprises his role as narrator.

So, what happened on Love Island Games?

The show brought together fan-favorite Islanders from various Love Island series across the globe – USA, UK, Australia, France, Sweden and Germany – for a second shot at love as they competed in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games. In this cheeky new iteration, romance met reality as fan-favorite Islanders were faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns that helped control the game like never before.

The winning couple brought home the $100,000 grand prize, which they split.

So, who won?

Keep reading to find out more…

Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler were crowned the winners!

Justine was given the option of keeping the full prize or splitting it with Jack, and she ultimately decided to split it.

“I wouldn’t have been able to get here without Jack. My family could really use this,” she said.

Browse through the gallery for photos from Justine and Jack’s winning moment…
Just Jared on Facebook
love island games winner revealed 01
love island games winner revealed 02
love island games winner revealed 03
love island games winner revealed 04
love island games winner revealed 05
love island games winner revealed 06
love island games winner revealed 07
love island games winner revealed 08
love island games winner revealed 09
love island games winner revealed 10
love island games winner revealed 11
love island games winner revealed 12
love island games winner revealed 13

Photos: Peacock
Posted to: Jack Fowler, Justine Ndiba, Love Island, Love Island Games, Love Island USA, Peacock, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images