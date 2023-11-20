'Love Island Games' 2023 Winner Spoilers: Peacock Announces First-Ever Winners of Spinoff Series!

The winners of Peacock’s new series Love Island Games have been revealed!

The season finale episode dropped on Monday night (November 20), concluding the new spinoff of the beloved Love Island franchise. Maya Jama hosted the new original series alongside UK comedian Iain Stirling who reprises his role as narrator.

So, what happened on Love Island Games?

The show brought together fan-favorite Islanders from various Love Island series across the globe – USA, UK, Australia, France, Sweden and Germany – for a second shot at love as they competed in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games. In this cheeky new iteration, romance met reality as fan-favorite Islanders were faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns that helped control the game like never before.

The winning couple brought home the $100,000 grand prize, which they split.

So, who won?

Keep reading to find out more…

Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler were crowned the winners!

Justine was given the option of keeping the full prize or splitting it with Jack, and she ultimately decided to split it.

“I wouldn’t have been able to get here without Jack. My family could really use this,” she said.

