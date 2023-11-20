Top Stories
Suki Waterhouse Confirms She's Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Robert Pattinson! (Video)

Stars Who Got Banned From Dating Apps - More Than 1 Got Banned Twice!

Ashlyn Harris Breaks Silence on Ali Krieger Divorce, Slams Online Hate She's Received

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 - Full Performers List Revealed!

Mon, 20 November 2023 at 12:29 am

Margot Robbie Returns to Her Barbiecore Pink Outfits for 'Barbie' Awards Screenings! (Photos)

Margot Robbie Returns to Her Barbiecore Pink Outfits for 'Barbie' Awards Screenings! (Photos)

Now that the strikes are over, Margot Robbie and the cast and crew of Barbie have officially launched their awards campaign!

The 33-year-old actress was joined by co-star America Ferrera and writer/director Greta Gerwig for two special screenings and Q&As this weekend.

Margot is back to her Barbiecore outfits, starting with a bright pink blazer and top with blue jeans at the Warner Bros Studios screening on Friday (November 17) in Burbank, Calif.

On Saturday night, she wore a light pink ensemble while attending a screening at the Linwood Dunn Theater at the Pickford Center for Motion Study in Hollywood.

Margot‘s husband Tom Ackerley, who is one of the producers on the project, also attended.

In a recent interview, Margot opened up about how she’s going to spend the money she’s earning from making Barbie.

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Getty; Photos: Warner Bros.
