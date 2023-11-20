Top Stories
Travis Kelce Reveals Details of First Meeting With Girlfriend Taylor Swift, His Mom Donna's True Feelings, the Song He Sang With Taylor & More

A 'Suits' Reunion Is Happening - See Who's Returning!

Who's Sitting in Travis Kelce's Suite at Chiefs/Eagles Game? 1 Kelce Family Member Skips, 1 Star Can't Attend, & Our Best Guesses About Other Attendees

Travis Kelce's Ex Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Unfollows 3 NFL Friends, Still Follows 1 Kelce Family Member

Mon, 20 November 2023 at 4:41 pm

New Jason Bourne Movie in the Works, Matt Damon Reportedly Will Be Approached!

New Jason Bourne Movie in the Works, Matt Damon Reportedly Will Be Approached!

A new Jason Bourne movie is on the way!

All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger is reportedly in negotiations to oversee development and direct a new installment in the franchise for Universal Pictures, via Deadline.

There is no further talented attached just yet, but insiders add that Matt Damon, who starred as Bourne in four of the five movies, would be first approached to return once a script is finished.

“As always, everything has to be executed perfectly for Damon to even consider coming back to the franchise and that starts with a great script and story and so as of right now no commitment from him until all of that is in place,” the outlet notes.

The Bourne Identity premiered in 2002, and most recently, Jason Bourne bowed in 2016, bringing in $415 million worldwide.

Find out what Matt Damon offered to do amid the writers strike.
