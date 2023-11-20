New Jason Bourne Movie in the Works, Matt Damon Reportedly Will Be Approached!

A new Jason Bourne movie is on the way!

All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger is reportedly in negotiations to oversee development and direct a new installment in the franchise for Universal Pictures, via Deadline.

There is no further talented attached just yet, but insiders add that Matt Damon, who starred as Bourne in four of the five movies, would be first approached to return once a script is finished.

“As always, everything has to be executed perfectly for Damon to even consider coming back to the franchise and that starts with a great script and story and so as of right now no commitment from him until all of that is in place,” the outlet notes.

The Bourne Identity premiered in 2002, and most recently, Jason Bourne bowed in 2016, bringing in $415 million worldwide.

