Rihanna Looks Chic in a Racing Jacket for F1 Vegas Appearance with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna looked so fierce while stepping out over the weekend for the F1 Grand Prix race in Las Vegas with boyfriend A$AP Rocky!

The 35-year-old singer wore a black leather racing jacket and matching black leggings while attending the race in the PUMA suite on Saturday night (November 18).

We also have photos of Rihanna supporting Rocky at his Puma x F1 collection launch in Vegas the night before. If you didn’t know, the rapper is the brand’s new creative director and is working on some limited collections.

In a new interview, Rocky chatted about a possible Puma collab with Rihanna and named his pick for their best collaboration so far.

FYI: Rihanna is wearing a Balenciaga outfit.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the F1 race…