'Saltburn' Features Some Wild, NSFW Moments: Jacob Elordi & Barry Keoghan React to Those Scenes

Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan‘s new movie Saltburn is out now in select theaters and there are some scenes that are definitely not safe for work.

The two co-stars are featured in some compromising positions throughout the film, and Barry even goes full frontal, which took multiple takes.

At a recent screening for their new movie, Jacob and Barry reacted to the NSFW scenes, but one in particular.

Without giving too much away, one scene in particular sees Barry watching Jacob masturbate in a bath tub, then he can be seen licking up the semen afterward.

“I was like, ‘Thank God, it’s mine,’” Jacob told Variety‘s Marc Malkin. “I was very proud. I was very proud to have Barry Keoghan guzzling it like that.”

Barry jokingly reacted to the comment, saying, “He doesn’t text me back or ring me back. It’s so weird. He’s pretending to like me. It’s weird, man.”

There’s another scene where Barry is humping the ground in a graveyard, and he opened up about collaborating with director Emerald Fennell on that.

“The gravesite was sort of like a collaboration with me and Emerald,” Barry shared. “On the day, I was like, ‘Can I try something?’ I wanted to see what the next level of obsession was. So I asked for a closed set. I wanted to see where it went. It could have gone completely wrong but I think it moved the story.”

“If you’re taken over with grief and horror and love and sadness, people do crazy things. And that’s what this film is about,” Emerald added about that scene.

Over the last week, Jacob and Barry have gone viral a couple of times. Once for leaning into a near kiss at the LA premiere last week, and another time for a video showing Jacob leaning down to pick up Barry‘s coffee for him. After he hands it to him, Jacob gives a little tap on Barry‘s knee. Watch the latter here!

If you missed it, you can watch the Saltburn trailer here. The film is out now in select theaters.