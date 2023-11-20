Top Stories
Travis Kelce Reveals Details of First Meeting With Girlfriend Taylor Swift, His Mom Donna's True Feelings, the Song He Sang With Taylor & More

A 'Suits' Reunion Is Happening - See Who's Returning!

Who's Sitting in Travis Kelce's Suite at Chiefs/Eagles Game? 1 Kelce Family Member Skips, 1 Star Can't Attend, & Our Best Guesses About Other Attendees

Travis Kelce's Ex Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Unfollows 3 NFL Friends, Still Follows 1 Kelce Family Member

Snoop Dogg Explains Why He's 'Giving Up Smoke' (And It Has Nothing to Do with Marijuana!)

Snoop Dogg Explains Why He's 'Giving Up Smoke' (And It Has Nothing to Do with Marijuana!)

Snoop Dogg is clarifying his recent announcement.

Last week, the 52-year-old rapper – and marijuana enthusiast – shocked the world by announcing that he was “giving up smoke.” At the time, many believed that Snoop was giving up smoking marijuana.

However, Snoop is now explaining what “giving up smoke” really means.

On Monday (November 20), Snoop set the record straight, and announced a new collaboration with the smokeless fire pit brand Solo Stove.

“I have an announcement, I’m giving up smoke,” Snoop says a new ad. “I know what you’re thinking, Snoop smoke is kinda your whole thing. But I’m done with it. I’m done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all stinky.”

“I’m going smokeless,” Snoop continues. “Solo Stove makes fire. They take out the smoke. Clever.”

So for now it looks like Snoop isn’t giving up marijuana!

After Snoop made his cheeky initial announcement, another rapper also announced that they were quitting smoking.
