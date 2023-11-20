Taylor Swift's Heel Breaks at Final Rio Show, 'Barbie' Comparisons Are Made By Fans

Taylor Swift performed her final of three Eras Tour concerts in Rio on Monday night (November 20) and she suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the top of the show.

The 33-year-old singer was performing the Lover era when the heel of her right boot unfortunately broke. In order to properly walk around stage, Taylor actually ripped off the heel and continued with the era without a heel on one foot!

Keep reading to find out more…

“She stands on tiptoe, with a broken heel, like a real-life Barbie,” Taylor‘s fan account tweeted along with a video of the moment.

A fan actually grabbed the broken heel and put it in their bag, sharing the photo on Twitter in the middle of the show.

Make sure to see some amazing photos from Sunday night’s rain show, in which Taylor performed the whole concert in the pouring rain.