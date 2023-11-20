Top Stories
Suki Waterhouse Confirms She's Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Robert Pattinson! (Video)

Stars Who Got Banned From Dating Apps - More Than 1 Got Banned Twice!

Ashlyn Harris Breaks Silence on Ali Krieger Divorce, Slams Online Hate She's Received

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 - Full Performers List Revealed!

Mon, 20 November 2023 at 12:55 am

Taylor Swift's Rio Rain Show Photos Revealed; Surprise Song Had a Special Meaning Plus a Lyric Change

Taylor Swift's Rio Rain Show Photos Revealed; Surprise Song Had a Special Meaning Plus a Lyric Change

Taylor Swift performed a full show in pouring rain on Sunday night (November 19) during her return to the stage in Rio.

The 33-year-old singer kicked off the Rio leg of her tour on Friday and was scheduled to play another show on Saturday, but the heatwave led to the event being postponed to Monday.

The second of the three shows took place on Sunday and fans got drenched while watching the show in the rain… and Taylor still performed the full concert!

During the acoustic section of the night, Taylor performed a song that seemed to have a special meaning following the tragic death of a fan at Friday’s show.

Keep reading to find out more…

Taylor sang “Bigger Than the Whole Sky” from the Midnights album.

“Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye / You were bigger than the whole sky / You were more than just a short time / And I’ve got a lot to pine about / I’ve got a lot to live without / I’m never gonna meet / What could’ve been, would’ve been / What should’ve been you,” Taylor sings in the chorus of the song.

Taylor never addressed the death of Ana Benevides or said that the song was dedicated to her, but fans believe she specifically chose the song to pay tribute to the fan who lost her life on Friday.

There was also a lyric change in the song.

In the second verse, Taylor usually sings, “Every single thing to come has turned into ashes.” Instead she sang, “Every single thing I touched has turned into ashes.”

Find out what Taylor told the crowd when she walked on stage at the top of the show.

Browse through the gallery for 150+ photos of Taylor Swift performing in the rain…
Credit: TAS2023, Dilson Silva; Photos: Getty, Backgrid
Posted to: Eras Tour, Taylor Swift

