Top Stories
Travis Kelce Reveals Details of First Meeting With Girlfriend Taylor Swift, His Mom Donna's True Feelings, the Song He Sang With Taylor &amp; More

Travis Kelce Reveals Details of First Meeting With Girlfriend Taylor Swift, His Mom Donna's True Feelings, the Song He Sang With Taylor & More

A 'Suits' Reunion Is Happening - See Who's Returning!

A 'Suits' Reunion Is Happening - See Who's Returning!

Who's Sitting in Travis Kelce's Suite at Chiefs/Eagles Game? 1 Kelce Family Member Skips, 1 Star Can't Attend, &amp; Our Best Guesses About Other Attendees

Who's Sitting in Travis Kelce's Suite at Chiefs/Eagles Game? 1 Kelce Family Member Skips, 1 Star Can't Attend, & Our Best Guesses About Other Attendees

Travis Kelce's Ex Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Unfollows 3 NFL Friends, Still Follows 1 Kelce Family Member

Travis Kelce's Ex Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Unfollows 3 NFL Friends, Still Follows 1 Kelce Family Member

Mon, 20 November 2023 at 3:28 pm

The 10 Most Popular K-Pop Music Videos of 2023 So Far, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Views

Continue Here »

The 10 Most Popular K-Pop Music Videos of 2023 So Far, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Views

The year is nearly over, and there’s been so much K-pop excellence in 2023!

We’re taking a look at our favorite South Korean superstar acts, including boy bands, girl groups and solo stars, who are keeping us entertained with incredible visuals.

K-Pop stars are giving us unforgettable music videos alongside their hit singles, featuring intricate choreography, futuristic landscapes and plenty of high fashion.

Some of the videos racked up millions upon millions of views in just a matter of mere hours, and are sure to go the distance through 2024.

We’ve rounded up the 10 most popular K-pop videos of 2023 (so far), based on YouTube views. Did your favorite acts make the cut?

Scroll through to see the 10 most viewed K-pop music videos of 2023 so far, ranked lowest to highest…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: EG, evergreen, Extended, K-Pop, Music, Slideshow, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images