Top Stories
Everything Taylor Swift's Friends Have Said About Travis Kelce &amp; Their New Relationship

Everything Taylor Swift's Friends Have Said About Travis Kelce & Their New Relationship

Jennifer Lawrence Has Hilarious Reaction to Wardrobe Malfunction in Middle of Saks Holiday Lighting Ceremony (Video)

Jennifer Lawrence Has Hilarious Reaction to Wardrobe Malfunction in Middle of Saks Holiday Lighting Ceremony (Video)

Highlights from Travis Kelce's New Interview, With Lots of Taylor Swift Details You Didn't Know Yet

Highlights from Travis Kelce's New Interview, With Lots of Taylor Swift Details You Didn't Know Yet

A 'Suits' Reunion Is Happening - See Who's Returning!

A 'Suits' Reunion Is Happening - See Who's Returning!

Mon, 20 November 2023 at 9:47 pm

Travis Kelce & Brother Jason's 'Fairytale of Philadelphia' Christmas Song Hits No. 1 on iTunes - Listen Now!

Travis Kelce & Brother Jason's 'Fairytale of Philadelphia' Christmas Song Hits No. 1 on iTunes - Listen Now!

The Kelce brothers are helping us get into the holiday spirit!

Last week, Jason Kelce invited younger brother Travis Kelce to join him on a duet of the song “Fairytale of Philadelphia” for his second annual holiday album, A Philly Special Christmas Special.

Keep reading to find out more…

Last year, Jason, 36, and his Philadelphia Eagles teammates Lane Johnson and Jason Mailata decided to release a holiday album with proceeds benefiting the holiday gift drives at Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Jason and Travis‘, 34, duet puts a local spin on the Pogues’ 1987 song “Fairytale of New York.”

The Kelce brothers’ song hit No. 1 on iTunes and debuted at #5 on this week’s Digital Song Sales chart!

If you missed it, Travis shared a ton of new details about his relationship with Taylor Swift.

You can download “Fairytale Of Philadelphia” off of iTunes here and listen to it below!

Keep scrolling to read all of the lyrics…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Jason Kelce, Music, Travis Kelce

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images