Travis Kelce & Brother Jason's 'Fairytale of Philadelphia' Christmas Song Hits No. 1 on iTunes - Listen Now!

The Kelce brothers are helping us get into the holiday spirit!

Last week, Jason Kelce invited younger brother Travis Kelce to join him on a duet of the song “Fairytale of Philadelphia” for his second annual holiday album, A Philly Special Christmas Special.

Last year, Jason, 36, and his Philadelphia Eagles teammates Lane Johnson and Jason Mailata decided to release a holiday album with proceeds benefiting the holiday gift drives at Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Jason and Travis‘, 34, duet puts a local spin on the Pogues’ 1987 song “Fairytale of New York.”

The Kelce brothers’ song hit No. 1 on iTunes and debuted at #5 on this week’s Digital Song Sales chart!

If you missed it, Travis shared a ton of new details about his relationship with Taylor Swift.

