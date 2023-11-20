Top Stories
Travis Kelce Reveals Details of First Meeting With Girlfriend Taylor Swift, His Mom Donna's True Feelings, the Song He Sang With Taylor &amp; More

Travis Kelce Reveals Details of First Meeting With Girlfriend Taylor Swift, His Mom Donna's True Feelings, the Song He Sang With Taylor & More

Suki Waterhouse Confirms She's Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Robert Pattinson! (Video)

Suki Waterhouse Confirms She's Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Robert Pattinson! (Video)

Stars Who Got Banned From Dating Apps - More Than 1 Got Banned Twice!

Stars Who Got Banned From Dating Apps - More Than 1 Got Banned Twice!

Travis Kelce's Ex Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Unfollows 3 NFL Friends, Still Follows 1 Kelce Family Member

Travis Kelce's Ex Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Unfollows 3 NFL Friends, Still Follows 1 Kelce Family Member

Mon, 20 November 2023 at 11:12 am

Travis Kelce Reveals Details of First Meeting With Girlfriend Taylor Swift, His Mom Donna's True Feelings, the Song He Sang With Taylor & More

Continue Here »

Travis Kelce Reveals Details of First Meeting With Girlfriend Taylor Swift, His Mom Donna's True Feelings, the Song He Sang With Taylor & More

Travis Kelce is talking all things Taylor Swift.

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs star got candid in an interview with the WSJ. Magazine about his whirlwind romance.

During the conversation, he talked candidly about when he started dating the 33-year-old “Look What You Made Me Do” singer-songwriter, as well as his family’s reactions, his thoughts on retirement, and so much more.

Find out what Travis Kelce had to say…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid, Getty
Posted to: Aaron Rodgers, Donna Kelce, Jason Kelce, Slideshow, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images