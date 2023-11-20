Top Stories
Everything Taylor Swift's Friends Have Said About Travis Kelce &amp; Their New Relationship

Everything Taylor Swift's Friends Have Said About Travis Kelce & Their New Relationship

Jennifer Lawrence Has Hilarious Reaction to Wardrobe Malfunction in Middle of Saks Holiday Lighting Ceremony (Video)

Jennifer Lawrence Has Hilarious Reaction to Wardrobe Malfunction in Middle of Saks Holiday Lighting Ceremony (Video)

Highlights from Travis Kelce's New Interview, With Lots of Taylor Swift Details You Didn't Know Yet

Highlights from Travis Kelce's New Interview, With Lots of Taylor Swift Details You Didn't Know Yet

A 'Suits' Reunion Is Happening - See Who's Returning!

A 'Suits' Reunion Is Happening - See Who's Returning!

Mon, 20 November 2023 at 11:33 pm

Travis Kelce Suffers First Loss to Brother Jason Kelce in NFL Match-up Between Chiefs & Eagles

Travis Kelce Suffers First Loss to Brother Jason Kelce in NFL Match-up Between Chiefs & Eagles

Travis Kelce and his older brother Jason Kelce are two of the hottest stars in the NFL and until now, Travis has never lost a game to his brother.

Travis‘ team, the Kansas City Chiefs, and Jason‘s team, the Philadelphia Eagles, faced off during Monday Night Football on Monday (November 20) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

It was a super close match between the two teams, but the Eagles pulled out a win, defeating the Chiefs 21-17.

Keep reading to find out more…

This is the first time that Jason has ever beat his younger brother Travis while facing off in the NFL.

The only other times the teams have played each other since the Kelce brothers joined their rosters were in 2013, 2017, 2021, and then the 2023 Super Bowl. All four of those times, the Chiefs won the game.

Travis‘ girlfriend Taylor Swift was expected to attend the game, but some unfortunate circumstances led to her being unable to make it.

Check out everything Travis had to say about Taylor in his wide-ranging interview for WSJ. Magazine.

Just Jared on Facebook
travis kelce loses to brother jason kelce 01
travis kelce loses to brother jason kelce 02
travis kelce loses to brother jason kelce 03
travis kelce loses to brother jason kelce 04
travis kelce loses to brother jason kelce 05
travis kelce loses to brother jason kelce 06
travis kelce loses to brother jason kelce 07
travis kelce loses to brother jason kelce 08
travis kelce loses to brother jason kelce 09
travis kelce loses to brother jason kelce 10
travis kelce loses to brother jason kelce 11
travis kelce loses to brother jason kelce 12
travis kelce loses to brother jason kelce 13
travis kelce loses to brother jason kelce 14
travis kelce loses to brother jason kelce 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Football, Jason Kelce, nfl, Sports, Travis Kelce

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images