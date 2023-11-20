Travis Kelce Suffers First Loss to Brother Jason Kelce in NFL Match-up Between Chiefs & Eagles

Travis Kelce and his older brother Jason Kelce are two of the hottest stars in the NFL and until now, Travis has never lost a game to his brother.

Travis‘ team, the Kansas City Chiefs, and Jason‘s team, the Philadelphia Eagles, faced off during Monday Night Football on Monday (November 20) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

It was a super close match between the two teams, but the Eagles pulled out a win, defeating the Chiefs 21-17.

Keep reading to find out more…

This is the first time that Jason has ever beat his younger brother Travis while facing off in the NFL.

The only other times the teams have played each other since the Kelce brothers joined their rosters were in 2013, 2017, 2021, and then the 2023 Super Bowl. All four of those times, the Chiefs won the game.

Travis‘ girlfriend Taylor Swift was expected to attend the game, but some unfortunate circumstances led to her being unable to make it.

Check out everything Travis had to say about Taylor in his wide-ranging interview for WSJ. Magazine.