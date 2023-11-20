Mon, 20 November 2023 at 9:49 am
Travis Kelce's Ex Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Unfollows 3 NFL Friends, Still Follows 1 Kelce Family Member
There’s some insider news in the NFL world and this time, it involves Kayla Nicole, the stunning on-air reporter, model, and ex girlfriend of Travis Kelce.
It looks like Kayla has unfollowed a few NFL stars who she was friends with amid news that Travis Kelce has moved on.
Fans did a deeper dive and discovered who Kayla Nicole appeared to unfollow.
Keep reading to find out…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Extended, Kayla Nicole, Slideshow