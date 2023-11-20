Travis Kelce's Mom Regrets Comments About Taylor Swift; Travis Called Her After That 'Today Show' Interview

Travis Kelce‘s mom really regrets her initial comments about Taylor Swift.

During an interview on The Today Show in early October, Donna Kelce was asked for her thoughts on the 33-year-old “Cruel Summer” singer after meeting her for the first time at one of the 34-year-old Kansas City Chief player’s games.

Donna simply responded that she thought Taylor “was OK.”

In a new WSJ. interview, the Kelces revealed that Travis called Donna to assure her “that she did a super job” during the Today interview, but she “still berates herself” for how she answered the question.

Donna says now, “I can tell you this. He’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time…. God bless him, he shot for the stars!”

