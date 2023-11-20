Top Stories
Travis Kelce Reveals Details of First Meeting With Girlfriend Taylor Swift, His Mom Donna's True Feelings, the Song He Sang With Taylor &amp; More

Travis Kelce Reveals Details of First Meeting With Girlfriend Taylor Swift, His Mom Donna's True Feelings, the Song He Sang With Taylor & More

A 'Suits' Reunion Is Happening - See Who's Returning!

A 'Suits' Reunion Is Happening - See Who's Returning!

Who's Sitting in Travis Kelce's Suite at Chiefs/Eagles Game? 1 Kelce Family Member Skips, 1 Star Can't Attend, &amp; Our Best Guesses About Other Attendees

Who's Sitting in Travis Kelce's Suite at Chiefs/Eagles Game? 1 Kelce Family Member Skips, 1 Star Can't Attend, & Our Best Guesses About Other Attendees

Travis Kelce's Ex Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Unfollows 3 NFL Friends, Still Follows 1 Kelce Family Member

Travis Kelce's Ex Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Unfollows 3 NFL Friends, Still Follows 1 Kelce Family Member

Mon, 20 November 2023 at 7:49 pm

Travis Kelce's Mom Regrets Comments About Taylor Swift; Travis Called Her After That 'Today Show' Interview

Travis Kelce's Mom Regrets Comments About Taylor Swift; Travis Called Her After That 'Today Show' Interview

Travis Kelce‘s mom really regrets her initial comments about Taylor Swift.

During an interview on The Today Show in early October, Donna Kelce was asked for her thoughts on the 33-year-old “Cruel Summer” singer after meeting her for the first time at one of the 34-year-old Kansas City Chief player’s games.

Donna simply responded that she thought Taylor “was OK.”

Keep reading to find out more…

In a new WSJ. interview, the Kelces revealed that Travis called Donna to assure her “that she did a super job” during the Today interview, but she “still berates herself” for how she answered the question.

Donna says now, “I can tell you this. He’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time…. God bless him, he shot for the stars!”

Find out what else Travis shared about Taylor in his new interview here!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Donna Kelce, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images