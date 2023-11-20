Top Stories
Mon, 20 November 2023 at 4:30 pm

Who Is Jalen Hurts' Girlfriend? He's Dating Bryonna Burrows, a Fellow Alabama Grad!

Who Is Jalen Hurts' Girlfriend? He's Dating Bryonna Burrows, a Fellow Alabama Grad!

Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts will be showing off his talents on the field during tonight’s NFL matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs…but we’re taking a look at his dating life! If you don’t know, he’s dating Bryonna “Bry” Burrows, and we’re highlighting her and her achievements thus far!

Up until the Eagles won the NFC Championship Game earlier in the year, fans could only speculate about Jalen‘s love life.

After winning the NFC Champtionship game back in January 2023, Jalen brought his girlfriend, Bry, on the field to celebrate with him and his team, confirming their romance!

Keep reading to find out more…

You may now know, but Jalen and Bry both attended the University of Alabama, which is likely where they met. Bry majored in Spanish and political science and she apparently also went to grad school to earn a masters in business administration. In 2016, she was a candidate to be homecoming queen!

In 2017, she even made the University’s Twitter page with a photo and quote from her that read, “No words to describe the humble reminder of Honors Day at #UA. Knowing I have been recognized is priceless.” Her now-deleted LinkedIn page indicates she works at IBM.

In an April 2023 Essence cover story, Jalen confirmed he was taken. “I’m not married or anything like that. But I am spoken for.” Fans can only assume this is Bry he’s referring to!

They made their red carpet debut just a few weeks ago.

If you didn’t see, NFC East rival quarterback Dak Prescott‘s girlfriend was recently revealed!
