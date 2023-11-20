Who is Jason Kelce's Wife? Meet Kylie McDevitt & Learn More About Their Relationship!

Jason Kelce is one of the most-talked about players in the NFL right now thanks to the media attention surround his brother Travis.

For those who don’t know, Jason is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles and has been playing for the team since 2011.

Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt since 2018 and they have three kids together, including one born earlier this year. She had to bring her OB-GYN to the Super Bowl in case she went into labor there!

Kylie revealed in an Instagram post back in November 2015 that she and Jason met on a dating app. She captioned the post, “Thank goodness you swiped right too.”

The couple welcomed their daughter Wyatt in 2019 and their daughter Elliotte in 2021. Baby girl Bennett arrived in February 2023.

In a recent interview, Kylie talked about not seeking fame.

“It’s not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera,” she said, adding that she was “a communication major in college,” according to People.

Kylie continued, “I love to be behind [the camera], that’s my bread and butter.”

Here’s why you won’t see Kylie sitting in the private suites at a game.

