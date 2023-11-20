YG Entertainment Offers a New Update About BLACKPINK's Contract Renewals Amid Negotiations

BLACKPINK‘s status continues to be unknown.

The K-pop girl group continues to be in talks with YG Entertainment for their contract renewal with the entertainment agency, which typically happens around the seven year mark in South Korea.

On Monday (November 20), a South Korean news outlet reported that BLACKPINK will be continuing to promote together as a group under YG Entertainment but that the individual members will not be renewing their exclusive contracts with YG.

Keep reading to find out more…

In response to the report, a source from YG Entertainment said: “Nothing is confirmed, and we are in discussion,” via Soompi.

The group’s previous contracts with YG Entertainment expired earlier in August. Back in September, there was another rumor floating around about what the group members are doing, which YG also responded to.