Tue, 21 November 2023 at 7:15 pm

4 Celebs Whose Israel-Palestine Comments Have Affected Their Careers

4 Celebs Whose Israel-Palestine Comments Have Affected Their Careers

Many celebrities have been speaking out over the past few months on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

While hundreds of celebs have shown support for Israel, there are also many supporting Palestine, and others are calling for a ceasefire.

From support on both sides, celebs like Gal Gadot, Bella Hadid, Noah Schnapp, and Amy Schumer have been called out and getting backlash for their posts on social media.

Over the past few weeks, a few celebrities have had their careers affected by their comments and we are rounding them up right here.

Click through to see all of the celebs whose careers are affected…

Photos: Getty
