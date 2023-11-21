Top Stories
'Twilight' Author Originally Wanted These Actors to Play Edward, Bella &amp; More!

'Twilight' Author Originally Wanted These Actors to Play Edward, Bella & More!

Everything Taylor Swift's Friends Have Said About Travis Kelce &amp; Their New Relationship

Everything Taylor Swift's Friends Have Said About Travis Kelce & Their New Relationship

Jennifer Lawrence Has Hilarious Reaction to Wardrobe Malfunction in Middle of Saks Holiday Lighting Ceremony (Video)

Jennifer Lawrence Has Hilarious Reaction to Wardrobe Malfunction in Middle of Saks Holiday Lighting Ceremony (Video)

Every Star Who Came Out as LGBTQ+ in 2023

Every Star Who Came Out as LGBTQ+ in 2023

Tue, 21 November 2023 at 11:07 am

5 Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes in the Country for 2023, Ranked

Continue Here »

5 Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes in the Country for 2023, Ranked

It’s Thanksgiving, which means it’s time to start preparing delicious dishes to bring to the dinner table with friends and family.

And there’s a lot more to Thanksgiving than the turkey: according to Campbell’s second annual State of the Sides report, 67% of people prefer side dishes to the main entree, and half of the country would be happy with only sides on their plate.

Using consumer data from a nationwide survey on holiday dishes and seasonal topics, Campbell’s put together a report that determined the most popular choices during the festive season – including the side dishes at Thanksgiving.

Most people will opt for an average of five sides for their plate, according to the report.

Find out what the Top 5 Thanksgiving side dishes are…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Food, Slideshow, Thanksgiving

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images